GREENSBURG – With 12 returning players and a solid group from an undefeated junior high soccer team, the Lady Pirates are looking forward to the 2023 season on the pitch.
Last year, the Lady Pirates were 5-10 and they have been working hard in the preseason to get ready for the 2023 campaign.
“We have been practicing as much as allowed since last season ended. Most practices saw more than 12 players in the off season. Summer practices saw 20 or more,” Coach Ryan Morlan said. “We are looking to have 27 active players this year. This pushes us into a JV team also. Looking to select 11 starters and 5-7 subs for varsity then the remaining along with some of the subs will make up the JV team.”
Returning this year are varsity starters Ella Koors, Genevieve Smith, Marissa Powers, Madisyn Morlan, Shelby Forkert, Malana Kramer, Sierra Coughlin and Shelby Able. Madeline Shrader and Emma Hostetler will share the starting keeper role.
“We have 6 freshmen that came to us off an undefeated season last year at the junior high level. Unfortunately one is out with an injury, but is still very much part of the team,” Coach Morlan added.
Key newcomers to the team include freshman Kadence Rich, Lilly Acra, Allie Cruser, Izzy Taylor and Rachal Lipps form the junior high team. Emma McQueen, Jaylin Thorton and Lilly Murray are also joining the Lady Pirates on the pitch. In total, the Lady Pirates have three seniors, eight juniors, 10 sophomores and six freshman.
“This is going to be a fun team to watch. With the acquired players that will join an already solid team from last year, the field presences and team dynamic will be one to watch. There is plenty of talent on the field,” Coach Morlan said. “We are looking forward to playing on the new turf. As of now, we will play six of our eight home games on the turf.”
“I am excited for what having a JV team will do for next year’s team also. All the players will get to see much more game playing time with a JV team. Previous years some of the newer players just did not have that opportunity as much as we tried,” Coach Morlan added.
The Lady Pirates are at Knightstown Saturday to open the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.