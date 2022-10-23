CORYDON - No. 7 Greensburg traveled to Corydon Central for the IHSAA volleyball regional Saturday. The Lady Pirates' season came to an end with a loss to No. 1 Providence in the regional championship.
This is the second straight year the Lady Pirates reached the Elite 8. Greensburg's incredible season ends with a 34-1 record.
In the regional semifinal, Greensburg defeated Evansville Memorial 25-23, 19-25, 25-18 and 25-23.
"Evansville's team was like looking in a mirror. Their players and line-up was very similar to us. We fought hard that entire match, overcame some adversities, had to rely on substitutions and were able to advance to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row," Greensburg Coach Rigney said. "Our leaders at the net were Josie Nobbe with 17 kills, Ella Chapman 15, and Carlee Adams nine. Our aggressive serving was instrumental in this victory. All of our servers, Josie Nobbe, Janae Comer, Christina Fogg, Abigail Hoeing, Jenna Foster, and Mya Comer were very effective serving; forcing some serve receive errors which in turn generated some offense for us."
"Our blocking became an asset as this match progressed and Carlee Adams, Leah West, Ella Chapman, Josie Nobbe, Janae Comer, Karigan Acton, and Claire Nobbe worked very hard to get a touch on balls which enabled our defense to do their job in the back court," Coach Rigney added.
Defensively, Josie Nobbe had 18 digs followed by Christina Fogg 13, Janae Comer 12, Mya Comer 12, and Foster six.
Mya Comer set the offense with 25 assists. Foster added 14 assists.
"Both of them were great; chasing balls, making adjustments and playing defense before putting up their assists," Coach Rigney said.
No. 1 Providence defeated No. 5 Barr-Reeve in the other semifinal to set up a finals match-up between the Lady Pirates and Lady Pioneers.
In the opening set, Greensburg took an early 3-0 lead off an Ella Chapman block, Providence miss and Josie Nobbe ace. A service error by Providence gave the Lady Pirates its largest lead of the set at 7-3. Makenzie Wagner had a kill for Providence to start a 7-0 run by the Lady Pioneers.
Later in the set, Providence pushed the lead to 15-10 on an Abby Julius serve. Greensburg fought back to cut the deficit to 15-13 on a Chapman tip and Josie Nobbe serve that Providence could not handle. The Lady Pioneers put the set away with a 10-3 run to close out the set 25-16.
Early in the second set, Greensburg's Carlee Adams hit off the Providence block to give Greensburg a 3-2 lead. Providence ran off the next four points before Chapman's attack cut the deficit to 6-4. The Lady Pirates stayed close at 10-9 on a Josie Nobbe hit and 12-11 on a Chapman touch. A Wagner kill for Providence extended the lead to 15-11. An Adams attack cut the deficit to two at 15-13. That was as close as the Lady Pirates could get the rest of the set with Providence taking the second set 25-17.
Providence jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the third set and controlled the set throughout. The lead grew to 10 points on a Julius serve to make it 15-5. The Lady Pirates continued to battle with points coming off Chapman and Adams hits and scrappy play by Jenna Foster, Josie Nobbe, Janae Comer and Mya Comer. The deficit was too large to overcome as Providence took the third set 25-13 to win the regional and advance to the semistate.
"We knew going into this match there wasn't much room for error and our prediction was correct. They play with speed, agility, power and smarts and their execution was spot on. In order for us to be successful against them, we had to execute on our side in-system to force them to scramble and be out of system, but we just didn't have enough," Coach Rigney said. "Yes, it's sad our season has ended, but we met a team that was better than us tonight. All season long I have told the girls they were talented, athletic, smart and skilled, but along with all those tangibles, success comes when you play for each other and play with heart. They displayed their passion for the sport all season long and they have so much to be proud of."
