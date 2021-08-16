KNIGHTSTOWN - Greensburg Lady Pirates soccer team opened the season with a 6-0 victory at Knightstown on Saturday.
Just six minutes into the game, Greensburg junior captain Macey Smith got the Lady Pirates on the board. This first shot was set up by a stop at the half by senior Emily Million setting up Smith's charge down field.
The second Greensburg goal was set up with a stop and return form freshman Genevieve Smith. This ball traveled around the offense in some passing combinations and settled again at Macey Smith’s feet for her second goal.
Junior Natalie Kalinowski was the next to settle a shot in the net. Her first goal of the season was set up by a corner kick. At the half, the Lady Pirates led 3-0.
The second half started off where the Pirates ended. Genevieve Smith stopped a Panther charge to senior Kylie Hostetler so she could secure her first varsity career goal.
With help from the defense and her teammates' passing skills, Macey Smith was able to complete a hat trick and even score a fourth goal in the second half. The Lady Pirates secure the win with a 6-0 score.
According to Coach Morlan, the Lady Pirates looked very good on the field in their season opener. Between the communication on the field, the passing and the ability for the team to move the ball around the field, senior keeper Ella Lowe, a captain, only had three saves for the game.
This year’s team is led by captains Ella Lowe (Senior), Mykenzi Morlan (Senior), Macey Smith (Junior), Emilee Ernstes (Junior), head coach Ryan Morlan and assistant coach Kasey Moeller.
The Lady Pirates host Rising Sun on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.