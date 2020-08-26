BATESVILLE - The Lady Pirate volleyball team continued its perfect start to the season with a 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18 victory at EIAC rival Batesville.
“We were able to win the battle of serve receive which was a huge factor in the match along with the aggressiveness of our net play. They have some strong servers, but Hannah Messer, Josie Nobbe, Abigail Hoeing, and Anna West were able to maintain and receive well as the night progressed,” Coach Rigney said. “We, too, served efficiently and leading the way was Kayla Kelso who was 16-18, Taylor Cooney 15-15, Anna West 14-14, and Abigail Hoeing 12-12.”
“Kayla gave us a spark in game one that turned the table for us. At the net, Anna West had 14 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 12, and Ella Chapman with 7. Also instrumental at the net was Maria Fogg who was an effective blocker and managed outside sets well to keep us in points. Taylor Cooney once again controlled our offense putting up 35 assists,” Coach Rigney added.
For Batesville, Cayman Werner went 9-10 serving with a pair of aces. Werner also led the team with four blocks. Katie Bedel finished with eight kills.
Greensburg won the junior varsity contest 25-20, 25-20.
For Batesville, Kennedy Westrick who went 10-10 with two aces. Maggie Wilson led the team in serve-receive as well as having five kills. In setting, Kaitlyn Sarringhaus had seven assists.
Greensburg 3, Lawrenceburg 2
LAWRENCEBURG - After dropping the first two sets at Lawrenceburg, the Lady Pirate volleyball team (8-0) rallied in the final three sets to post the 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 2521 and 15-5 victory over the Lady Tigers.
“It was a very slow start for us. They were for sure more aggressive than us and played with more enthusiasm at the start of the match. They are very aggressive servers and they picked apart our serve reception; however, we were able to regroup, change our mindset, and do what was necessary to get a victory,” Coach Rigney said.
Kills were led by Anna West who had 29, followed by Josie Nobbe with 18, and Ella Chapman with nine.
According to Coach Rigney, blocking was a huge factor as the match progressed. Ella Chapman led with seven successful blocks.
From the service line, Hannah Messer was 21-21, Taylor Cooney 19-19, Josie Nobbe 18-18 with four aces, and Jenna Foster 18-18.
Defensively, Messer had 26 digs while West had 19 and Nobbe picked up 15.
“We were definitely slow footed at the start of the match, but defensively, we elevated our play and began to show the scrappiness that we are capable of,” Coach Rigney added. “Taylor Cooney put up 53 assists for us and did a great job mixing up the offense to give us the best looks. Tonight was a wake up call for us. We weren't ready to play with the intensity needed, but I am so proud of the girls for fixing the problem and finding a way to win without a lot of room for error.”
