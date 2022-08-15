HANOVER - Greensburg started the volleyball regular season off with four wins at the Southwestern (Hanover) Invitational held Saturday at Hanover College, Collier Arena.
With the four wins, the Lady Pirates returned home with the tournament championship trophy.
In the opening round, the Lady Pirates defeated New Washington 25-18, 25-9.
In Round 2, the Lady Pirates knocked off South Decatur 25-1, 25-9.
Greensburg's third round opponent was Carroll County. The Lady Pirates posted a 25-4, 25-6 victory.
In the final round, the Lady Pirates knocked off the host Lady Rebels 25-8, 25-8.
"We did a pretty good job of controlling the ball on our side of the net and kept our errors to a minimum," Coach Rigney said. "We were able to execute a lot of free ball play which allowed us to work on our offense, but we also know our matches ahead are going to be much faster paced and require a little more grit than what we were faced with today."
Strong serving came from Josie Nobbe, who served at a 97 percent, with 20 aces.
Ella Chapman led the team with 32 kills while Nobbe followed with 20 kills.
Janae Comer and Carlee Adams did a nice job managing outside sets and playing smart throughout the day, according to Coach Rigney.
Mya Comer put up 34 assists while Jenna Foster added 25 assists.
Defensively, Abigail Hoeing dug 30 hits while Nobbe was busy in the back court digging up 28. Greensburg put up eight blocks throughout the day with strong net play from Josie Nobbe, Chapman, Comer, Adams, Carlee Nobbe and Leah West.
"We needed to play to see what what needs to be fixed and we have things to focus on, but it was a solid start to the season," Coach Rigney added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.