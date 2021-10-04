FAIRLAND – The Lady Pirates traveled to Triton Central for soccer action and returned with a 2-1 win over the Lady Tigers.
Several minutes fell off the game clock before junior Macey Smith found the net from an assist from senior Kayla Haycock. Ten minutes later the Lady Tigers scored and to knot the game at 1-1 at the half.
The Lady Tigers fought off several shots on goal by the Lady Pirates until 20 minutes into the second half and Smith scored her second goal of the game. The goal came off a deflection off one of the Lady Tigers.
Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe saw 14 shots on goal from Triton Central and kept all but one off the scoreboard.
This ends the Lady Pirate’s regular season with a record of 4-8. There were three non-conference matches the Lady Pirates were unable to reschedule due to other scheduling conflicts.
The first round of sectional is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beech Grove. The Lady Pirates face conference rival Batesville.
