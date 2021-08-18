The Lady Pirates volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-set win over East Central Greensburg 26-28, 22-25, 30-28, 25-22, 15-12.
“It was a tight match from beginning to end and we showed a lot of resilience and fight,” Coach Rigney said.
Josie Nobbe led the way with 14 kills, followed by Ella Chapman with nine, and Carlee Adams with 7. Jenna Foster put up 14 assists and Abigail Hoeing was active on defense with 25 digs, along with Janae Comer with 13.
At the line, Kayla Kelso was 18-for-19 serving and Christina Fogg was 22-for-23.
“Josie Nobbe was key for us as she raised her level of play to be in control on our side of the net, but Carlee Adams really gave us some spark when we needed it at the net. Our blocking is key and when our middles, Ella Chapman, and Claire Nobbe make their presence known, it certainly helps our defense. Leah West, a freshman, new to the game, continues to get better. Her athleticism and quick reaction helped keep points alive. We have a lot of things to work on in practice,” Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg 3, Oldenburg 0
OLDENBURG – The Lady Pirates remained undefeated on the season with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-9 victory at Oldneburg Academy. The Lady Pirates are 5-0.
“It wasn’t our best night, but the third game we showed improvements and were in command. We were led by Ella Chapman at the net with 15 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 13, and Carlee Adams with 12, so we did a pretty good job of spreading the offense,” Coach Rigney said. “Jenna Foster put up 22 assists and Janae Comer was active on serve reception with 13 solid passes. Abigail Hoeing led us in serving, executing 24-for-25 points.”
