GREENSBURG - It did not take long to see that the Lady Pirates were on a mission to move to 2-1 in the EIAC as Greensburg hosted South Dearborn on Thursday. The Lady Pirates scored the first 11 points of the game and cruised to a 55-24 victory.
Greensburg improves to 3-8 overall and 2-1 in the EIAC. The Lady Knights move to 1-10 overall and 0-3 in the EIAC.
Carlee Adams opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Kayla Tamm and Leah West both followed with 3-pointers for an early 9-0 Greensburg lead. A free throw from Mylie Wilkison and one from Adams extended the lead to 11-0. South Dearborn got on the board with a pair of free throws by Quinn Heizer.
West scored in the paint to answer the free throws. After Wilkison drive to the bucket. Adams found Wilkison for the open 3-pointer and an 18-2 Greensburg lead. South Dearborn scored the final four points, all by Emily Elliott, to close the opening quarter with the Lady Pirates on top 18-6.
West scored the first four points of the second quarter. After a Wilkison bucket on the fast break, the Greensburg lead was 24-6. South Dearborn got buckets from Jillian Bond and Natalie Rupp and a free throw from Bond to cut the deficit to 24-11.
Olivia Grimes scored off the West assist to start a 13-1 run to close the half. A drive by Adams and rebound bucket by Emma McQueen capped the second quarter with Greensburg leading 37-12 at the half.
Rupp scored for South Dearborn to open the third quarter. The Lady Pirates responded with a 6-1 run, four by West and two from Wilkison. The teams traded scoring the rest of the quarter. Greensburg led 45-19 at the end of the third quarter.
West found Adams for the bucket to start the fourth quarter. West followed with a bucket to extend Greensburg's lead to 49-19. The Lady Knights had the chance to cut into the deficit from the charity stripe, but South Dearborn went 2-for-8 over a stretch in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Two free throws by West and buckets from Wilkison and Adams capped the game with the Lady Pirates winning 55-24.
West led all scorers with 19 points. Wilkison (17) and Adams (10) were also in double figures. Tamm and Grimes both had three points. McQueen had two points and Molly Richards had one point.
Greensburg hosts Rushville (4-4) for varsity only at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
