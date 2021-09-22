GREENSBURG – Tuesday’s soccer game between the Lady Pirates and visiting South Ripley started with Greensburg recognizing their seniors. The 2022 seniors – Kayla Haycock, Kylie Hostetler, Emily Million, Elana Andrades, Scotlynn Reinhold, Lillian Wheatley, Captain Mykenzi Morlan, and Captain Ella Lowe – were well supported and represented by family and loved ones.
With a large supporting crowd, the majority of the starting field was this year’s seniors. Several minutes of the first half fell off the clock before Macy Smith settled an assist from Kayla Haycock to get the Lady Pirates started for the night.
The Lady Pirate defense would keep the ball on the attacking side of the field for the majority of the first half. This allowed Natalie Kalinowski to settle an assist from Smith to put the Lady Pirates up 2-0 at the half.
About five minutes into the second half, Smith dribbled past the Lady Raiders’ defense and score her second goal of the game. Smith had seven shots in the game.
Kala Haycock also added seven shots with the last, an assist from Kalinowski, settling in the net to bring the Lady Pirates score to 4-0.
Kalinowski finished with four shots on goal. Captain Mykenzi Morlan took four shots and captain Emilee Ernstes took a shot.
Keeper Ella Lowe stopped 11 shots on goal from South Ripley. Lowe led her defense, which included Elana Andredes, Emily Millian, Lillian Wheatly, Scottlyn Reinhold, Genevieve Smith, Shelby Able and Angela Cates. Without the stops and passing from the defensive line, none of Greensburg’s scoring opportunities would have presented themselves.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 3-3 for the season.
