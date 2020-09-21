GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates hosted Rushville for the annual Battle of the Ball in soccer action. Greensburg was looking to take back the traveling trophy, but the normal regulation time was not enough to decide the contest between these EIAC foes.
After two regulation periods and two seven minute overtimes session, the game came down to penalty kicks. Rushville was unable to score on the first four penalty kicks and the Lady Pirates took advantage to score two kicks and secure the 4-3 win and the Battle of the Ball trophy.
The Lady Lions started the game with a pair of goals in the first few minutes of the game. Olivia Dora scored off the Audrey Gulley assist and then Lily Krodel scored off the Dora assist to make it 2-0.
Greensburg answered in the first half with goals by Macey Smith and Kayla Haycock as the teams headed to the break tied 2-2.
Late in the second half, Rushville’s Dora scored her second goal. With only minutes to play in the game, Greensburg got a goal from Natalie Kalinowski to knot the game at 3-3.
The game was sent to a pair of 7-minute overtime sessions. Neither team could break the tie and the game went to penalty kicks.
Greensburg keeper Emilee Ernstes (22 saves) stopped the first four Rushville penalty kicks. Greensburg’s Mykenzi Morlan and Natalie Kalinowski scored on their kicks to give the win to the Lady Pirates.
Rushville had 43 shots on goal. Belle Gossett lead the way with 15 shots on goal followed by Krodel 8, Dora 5, Gulley 5, Lexi Morris 3, Allie Yung 2, Audrey Gettinger 2, Summer Stanley 2, Haley Shoffner 2, Savannah Gray 1 and Alexus Erlewein 1.
