GREENSBURG - The EIAC held its individual tennis tournament Thursday and Saturday at Greensburg.
The Lady Pirates had a good tournament with two champions.
At No. 3 singles, Josie Nobbe earned all-conference honors, winning the tournament by defeating Connersville 6-0, 6-1; East Central 6-0, 6-3; and Lawrenceburg 6-1, 6-2.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock defeated Rushville 6-2, 6-1; Batesville 6-0, 6-1 and East Central 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-7 to earn all-conference honors.
Getting a tough draw of the conference was Greensburg's No. 1 singles player Jenna Foster who lost to East Central 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. East Central's Heidi Kane went on to easily win the conference at that spot. Kane is committed to play tennis next year at Thomas Moore.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing won the first round defeating Connersville 6-1, 6-1; then defeated Franklin County 6-0, 6-0 and lost in the championship match to East Central 6-1, 6-2.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman lost 6-2, 6-4 to eventual champion Lawrenceburg.
RUSHVILLE
The Lady Lions competed in the semifinal of the EIAC tournament on Saturday.
At No. 1 singles, Audrey Gulley fell to Lawrenceburg 6-0, 6-1
At No. 2 singles, Olivia Yager fell to East Central 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Jin Calaf lost to Lawrenceburg in a tiebreaker with set scores 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.
At No. 1 doubles, Isabella Wilson and Cora Emory fell to Lawrenceburg 6-2, 6-0.
Batesville
Batesville's No. 1 singles player Summer Ratcliffe lost to Connersville 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Laney Walsman lost 6-1, 6-0 to East Central.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Annie Negovetich lost 6-3, 6-3 to Rushville.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell lost a tight match to Franklin County 7-6, 5-7, 1-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Belle Westerfeld and Molly Meer defeated Franklin County 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 before falling to eventual champion Greensburg 6-0, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.