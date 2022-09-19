Lady Pirates win Battle for the Ball

GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates hosted Rushville in the annual Battle for the Ball game with the traveling trophy on hand. This series began in 2016 and the Lady Lions won the trophy last year.
Greensburg regained the trophy with a 2-0 victory.
The Lady Pirates had a solid first half led by starters senior captains Macey Smith, Natalie Kalinowski, and Emilee Ernstes, along with sophomores Ella Koors, Marissa Powers, and Madisyn Morlan. With the help of the defense, Greensburg took 10 shots on goal in the first half.
It was an assist from Maddie Haviland to Macey Smith that settled the first goal for the Lady Pirates. The goal came with just six minutes left in the first half and that carried the Lady Pirates to the half with a 1-0 lead.
The second half would be much of the same from the Lady Pirates. Greensburg took six shots on goal and Macey Smith received an assist from Emilee Ernstes to settle her second goal of the game.
Greensburg made that goal stand up to make the final 2-0.
Greensburg freshman keeper Madeline Shrader saw nine shots on goal and finish with a shutout.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 5-4 for the season and 1-2 in the conference. Greensburg hosts Franklin County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
