GREENSBURG - After several days of attempting to play the tennis sectional due to rain, the Lady Pirates took home the hardware Saturday.
Greensburg opened sectional play by knocking off Southwestern (Hanover) 5-0. On Thursday, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing posted a 6-3, 6-1 victory. The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer won 6-1, 6-2.
The teams resumed action Saturday morning.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock won 6-0, 6-4. Then like dominoes, Josie Nobbe won at No. 3 singles 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, followed by No. 1 singles Jenna Foster 6-0, 6-4.
In the championship match, the Lady Pirates faced Jennings County.
At No. 2 doubles, Cain and Duerstock won 6-2, 6-1 and shortly after that match completed, Nobbe won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
The other three matches were battles, according to Coach Rigney.
Chapman and Comer, at No. 1 doubles, lost the first set 6-3 and then turned it around to give the Lady Pirates the point needed for the sectional title, winning 6-2, 6-3.
Hoeing beat a very solid opponent at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 1 singles, Foster lost the first set to a hard hitting opponent 6-3, but she found a way to come out on top, taking the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to seal the championship match 5-0.
"This team plays with such heart and grit. They overcome obstacles on the court and find a way to win. I love their attitudes," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg (15-2) and play Tuesday at Bloomington South in the regional.
Rushville
To complete the semifinal at the Connersville Sectional, Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Cora Emory and Isabella Wilson traveled to Connersville to finish their match against Union County. The duo won four straight games to defeat the Lady Patriots 6-0, 7-5 and give the team a 5-victory and berth in the sectional final.
Rushville and Franklin County squared off for the sectional title.
Rushville's Jin Calaf was the first match off of the courts at No. 3 singles, defeating her opponent 6-0, 6-2.
Next to finish was Rushville's Olivia Yager, winning at No. 2 singles in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Mallory McDaniel and Brooklyn Newbold started strong but lost momentum, dropping the match to their opponents 6-3, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles duo of Cora Emory and Isabella Wilson played many tight games, but eventually fell to the Lady Wildcats 6-4, 6-2.
With the team score tied at 2-2, the title came down to No. 1 singles. Previously losing to her opponent 6-1, 6-2 in the regular season, Rushville's Audrey Gulley gained ground narrowly losing in her first set with a score of 7-5. The second set went to a tie-breaker with Franklin County winning 7-6 and taking the sectional crown 3-2.
"The team showed tremendous improvement from the beginning of the season to the end," Coach Riddell said.
