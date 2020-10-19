LAWRENCEBURG — The undefeated Lady Pirates reign as champions of the volleyball sectional at Lawrenceburg. But it was not easy.
“We overcame a lot of obstacles on Saturday to become sectional champions and we truly found a way to win in the first match against Batesville. They played very well and brought their ‘A’ game for sure and luckily, we were able to battle through our troubled spots to advance to the final match,” Coach Rigney said.
Batesville pushed the Lady Pirates to the limit in the sectional semifinal. Greensburg prevailed in five sets 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-13.
“The match was full of momentum swings and the points were long and hard fought. Many times throughout the match, we were coming from behind and then another point in the match, we had a huge lead, and they battled back,” Coach Rigney said. “We struggled tremendously with serve reception. They are very aggressive, effective servers and we knew that. It gave us fits, but good teams utilize other weapons to win and that’s what we ended up doing. We were able to manage out of system offense and as the match progressed, we became more scrappy defensively.”
Greensburg’s Josie Nobbe was 31-32 serving with four aces, Taylor Cooney was 18-18, and Anna West was 17-17 at the service line.
Offensively, West had 22 kills. Nobbe had 15 and Ella Chapman put down 13. Hannah Messer and Nobbe both had 26 defensive digs in the back court.
Taylor Cooney managed the offense with 45 assists.
“The match was exciting, intense and taxing both physically and mentally. Thankfully, we had several hours to celebrate the win, relax and then prepare for the championship,” Coach Rigney added.
In the championship match, the Lady Pirates defeated Rushville 25-8, 25-10 and 25-9.
At the service line, Nobbe again led the Lady Pirates serving 21-21 with four aces, followed by Cooney who was 14-14, and Messer was 13-13.
Offensively, West had 18 kills. Nobbe put down 11 and Chapman had five. Messer picked up 11 digs.
“We are thrilled to advance to the regional next Saturday at Corydon Central where we will play Silver Creek at noon. I can’t say enough about the grit, determination, resilience, and heart this team has,” Coach Rigney said. “Our role players Carlee Adams, Jenna Foster, Janae Comer, Abigail Hoeing, Kayla Kelso, Maria Fogg, and Christina Fogg are not mentioned often, but they are so instrumental to our success. They come in off the bench and break momentum, make a play, or simply give our starters a quick rest when needed. They are to be commended for embracing their role, staying engaged in the match, and playing with the same intensity as everyone else. It’s a team sport and we utilize our entire team for sure.”
Rushville knocked off Franklin County in the semifinal 25-18, 25-14 and 25-16, avenging two regular season losses to the Lady Wildcats. Kendra Hamilton set a school record with 17 kills and Emily Hadley added 14 kills.
“I felt we played one of our best games of the season Saturday morning against Franklin County. The players were fired up as they knew they had something to prove since Franklin County had already beaten us twice. They put the pedal to the floor and did not let up,” Coach Scanlan said.
“We then played a very talented and undefeated Greensburg team in the sectional final. I know the players were disappointed because no one wants to leave the court with a loss, but this team has accomplished so much this season and in the last three years. I took over this team in 2018 when my eight seniors were sophomores. Each of the last three years this team has put more wins on the board from the previous year, posted a winning record this season at 17-16,” Coach Scanlan added.
Against the Lady Pirates, Jama Barnes tallied 20 serve receptions and 12 digs. Hadley had two kills, 29 serve receptions and nine digs. Olivia Yager added four points, one ace, six assists, 12 digs and one solo block. Abby Buckley had two kills, five assists and 10 digs. Josie Fields finished with two kills and one solo block. Hamilton contributed six kills, eight serve receptions and 14 digs.
