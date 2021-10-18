BATESVILLE - With victories over Batesville and Lawrenceburg in the Batesville volleyball sectional, the Lady Pirates claimed the IHSAA sectional title.
In the semifinal, the Lady Pirates faced the host Lady Bulldogs. Batesville came out strong and took an early lead in the first set. Batesville was able to make the lead hold up and took the opening set 25-23.
In the second set, Greensburg scored the first seven points. Batesville fought back to go on a big run and take the lead 10-7. After a Greensburg timeout, the Lady Pirates settled in and outscored Batesville 18-5 to win the second set 25-15.
Both the third and fourth sets had opportunities for each squad, but the Lady Pirates were able to make enough plays to win the third set 25-18 and the fourth set 25-22 to advance to the sectional final.
"Our first match against Batesville, we started slowly, but we were able to find a way to win which allowed us to advance to the finals" Coach Rigney said.
In the championship match, the Lady Pirates avenged a regular season loss to the Lady Tigers, winning 25-11, 25-18, 26-24 for the sectional title.
"In the match against Lawrenceburg, we came out strong and played pretty well throughout the entire match. We were able to break their momentum streaks and made some key plays at important times," Coach Rigney said.
Serving was a key in the win for the Lady Pirates. Abigail Hoeing served 44-for-46 with a pair of aces. Josie Nobbe served 31-for-31, including five aces. Janae Comer was a perfect 29-for-29 at the line with one ace. Jenna Foster served 21-for-22 and Kenedee Lowe served 17-for-18 with four aces.
On the offensive attack for Greensburg, Josie Nobbe tallied 27 kills. Ella Chapman put away 22 kills. Carlee Adams added 11 kills and Leah West had seven kills.
Foster guided the offense with 35 assists on the day. West added 15 assists and Josie Nobbe had 12 assists.
For the defense, Abigail Hoeing led the way with 33 digs. Christina Fogg finished with 21 digs and Comer had 19 digs.
At the net, Chapman tallied 12 blocks. Adams finished with six blocks. West and Josie Nobbe both had four blocks. Claire Nobbe added two blocks.
"It's evident from our stat line that all members of the team were instrumental in the victories. I am so proud of their effort, focus, and determination to beat two good teams in one day and all the girls bought in to their roles on the court. The final point of the championship match was served by our only senior, Kayla Kelso, which was a great way to capture the title," Coach Rigney added.
The Lady Pirates take on Charlestown in the regional. Greensburg plays at 10 a.m. against Evansville Memorial.
At South Ripley
VERSAILLES - The Lady Chargers ended their season Saturday evening after a fall to South Ripley in the sectional championship game. The Lady Raiders claimed the sectional title 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.
Coach Gauck noted, the coaches are proud of the team, the work they put in and the progress they made throughout the season. The coaching staff will miss the seniors Caroline Kennelly and Lainey Crites next year.
For the Lady Chargers, Madelyn Bohman had 12 kills and picked up five digs.
Caroline Stapp put away 11 kills and had seven digs.
Sami Luttel had 22 assists on the night to go along with four kills and 10 digs.
Aubrey Kennelly picked up 10 digs and had two kills.
Ella Kunz added two solo blocks and one kill.
Madi Allen had one solo block and three kills.
Caroline Kennelly picked up three digs and Hannah Gorrell had two digs.
North defeated South Decatur in three sets in the semifinal 25-15, 25-22, 25-9 to reach the sectional championship game.
