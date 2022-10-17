LAWRENCEBURG - Class 3A No. 7 Greensburg knocked two EIAC foes on Saturday en route to claiming the sectional title at Lawrenceburg.
Greensburg defeated Franklin County 25-13, 25-4 and 25-12 in the semifinal and defeated Batesville for the championship 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20.
The Lady Pirates (33-0) advances to the regional at Corydon Central to face Evansville Memorial (16-8) in the first semifinal. No. 1 Providence (27-6) faces No. 5 Barr-Reeve (33-1) in the other semifinal.
In the semifinal win, Josie Nobbe served 25-of-25 with three aces. Christina Fogg was 13-of-13 and Jenna Foster was 12-of-12.
Ella Chapman dominated the net with 15 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with seven, Leah West six, and Carlee Adams five. Defensively, Fogg had 16 digs followed by Josie Nobbe with 14 and Foster with 10.
"The Batesville match was intense and competitive from beginning to end. Batesville came out ready to play aggressively, efficiently, and with a great amount of confidence. They took the first set from us 22-25. They were very effective in their blocking and we were reacting to their offense and not in system much. The second game we played with more confidence, put a little more pressure on them with our serves and made some adjustments," Coach Rigney said.
Foster was 24-of-24 with one ace from the service line, followed by Josie Nobbe 17-of-18 with one ace, Mya Comer 17-of-17 and Janae Comer 15-of-15 with three aces.
"Ella Chapman was really effective throughout the entire match with 23 kills, and Josie Nobbe was effective sets 2, 3, and 4 putting down 21 kills. Carlee Adams had five kills and Leah West put down four. Both of those girls, along with Claire Nobbe, were critical in blocking for us and they did a great job of holding blockers to open up the net for us," Coach Rigney said. "Defensively, we were slow at the start, but picked up our pace as the match progressed. Josie, Janae, Christina, Jenna, Mya and Abigail worked hard to keep balls in play and defend their attacks in the form of hard hits, tips, and deep corners."
In the match, Chapman reached the 1,000 kill mark for her career.
"This win gave us our third straight sectional title and makes us 33-0 on the season. These girls are talented for sure, but they also play with a purpose, play with passion, and play for each other. They have a lot to be proud of," Coach Rigney added.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs' season ended Saturday, losing in the sectional championship game to Greensburg. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Rushville Lady Lions in the morning to get to the championship game 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8.
The evening match against the Lady Pirates was exciting. Scores were 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20. Top performers were Sophie Gesell and Aly Peters with five blocks each. Cayman Werner led the way at the net with 18 kills. Ava Powner led the team in serving, going 18-of-18.
Batesville ends the season with a 20-11 record and second in the EIAC conference.
Rushville
The Lady Lions lost to the Lady Bulldogs of Batesville in the semifinals of sectional play Saturday by scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8.
For the Lady Lions, Molly Zachery had seven serve receptions and six digs. Lily Brown added two kills, 11 serve receptions and 11 digs. Trisha Morgan had seven assists and nine digs. Brittney Mahan added 10 serve receptions and five digs. Ericka Kuhn had two kills and eight digs. Sophia Dora tallied five kills, 15 serve receptions and 13 digs.
