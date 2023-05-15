GREENSBURG – The completion of the EIAC Individual Tournament was completed at Greensburg Saturday.
The host Lady Pirates won the individual title at three of the five positions.
Greensburg’s No. 2 singles player Abigail Hoeing defeated South Dearborn in the semifinal and then held off Batesville’s Laney Walsman 7-6 (4), 6-2 for the title.
Greensburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman defeated Rushville’s Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal and defeated Lawrenceburg’s Ella Shelton and Lola Safaviyan 7-5, 6-7 (3), 1-0 (2).
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg’s duo of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe dominated their position defeating Lawrenceburg 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal and then defeating Belle Westerfeld and Molly Meer from Batesville 6-0, 6-1 for the conference title.
Greensburg’s No. 1 singles player Jenna Foster lost in the second round against East Central 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg’s Mary Harmon won her second round match against Rushville, but then was unable to compete in the championship match due to illness. Mya Comer substituted in that position and lost to a very solid player from East Central 6-3, 6-2.
“The two spots where we didn’t win, we were beaten by players better than us. We played well in those spots, but just didn’t have enough offense to win. Overall, it was a great day for the girls, getting to compete for individual accomplishments,” Coach Rigney said. “We were challenged in some matches and at times, I wasn’t pleased with our mental toughness, but we overcame some adversity and ended up winning all the matches we should’ve won. Our focus now is the sectional which begins Wednesday.”
