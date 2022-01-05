OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del is the host for the Ripley County girls basketball tournament that began Tuesday.
On the opening game of the night, South Ripley held off Batesville 34-27 to advance to the tournament championship game.
Batesville opened the scoring on the night with a bucket by Emma Weiler. South Ripley answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Rachel Meyer and Katelynn Samples. With 2:08 to play in the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs regained the lead 7-6 on a traditional three point play by Weiler. After a rebound bucket by South Ripley's Samples, Sophia Gesell scored to close the quarter with Batesville leading 9-8.
Rachel Meyer scored off the Sarah Meyer assist to open the second quarter for South Ripley. Batesville's Calley Kaiser had two buckets around a 3-pointer from South Ripley's Sarah Meyer to tie the game at 13-13.
South Ripley scored the next seven points, capped by the assist from Rachel Meyer to Lydia Cornett. Batesville's Alyson Peters scored the final four points of the half as the Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to 20-17 at the break.
It took nearly four minutes for either team to score in the third quarter. A bucket by Peters at the 4:05 mark cut the deficit to 20-19. South Ripley got a 3-pointer and bucket on the break by Gracie Gunter to close the third quarter with a 25-19 lead.
Gunter scored the first three points of the fourth quarter, all from the charity stripe. Batesville got on the board with a bucket by Weiler to make it 28-21. Batesville could not get any closer until a bucket on the fast break by Peters cut the South Ripley lead to 30-25 with 1:58 to play.
A bucket by Weiler cut the deficit to 30-27 with a little over a minute to go in the game. South Ripley iced the game at the free throw line with two free throws by Gunter and two from Flood to win 34-27.
Weiler led Batesville with nine points. Peters added eight points. Kaiser finished with six points. Gesell finished with four points.
South Ripley was led by Gracie Gunter with 10 points. Emily Flood finished with seven points. Katelynn Samples added six points. Rachel Meyer had five points. Sarah Meyer and Lydia Cornett both had three points.
Flood led the Lady Raiders with seven rebounds. Samples pulled down six rebounds. Flood and Samples both had three steals. Rachel Meyer dished out a team-high four assists.
JDC tops Milan
In the second game, the host Lady Eagles rolled to a 66-11 victory over Milan.
JCD led 23-4 after one quarter and pushed the lead to 43-7 at the half. The Lady Eagles led 59-10 after three quarters en route to the 66-11 victory.
Ten Lady Eagles entered the scoring column in the game. Annabelle Williams led the way with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Jalee Rider and Aundrea Cullen both had 11 points. Rider added three steals and two rebounds. Cullen had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Reagan Hughes finished with eight points and five steals. Olivia Neal had seven points and three rebounds. Desiree Sparks had six points, five steals, two assists and two rebounds. Emma Newhart added four points, two rebounds and three steals. Julia Meyer had three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Reese Obendorf finished with two points and three steals. Kelsey Borgman hit one free throw for one point and had two steals.
South Ripley (10-8) and JCD (13-3) square off for the title at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Batesville (3-14) and Milan (4-12) open the night at 6 p.m. in the consolation game.
