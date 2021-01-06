North Decatur got off to a slow offensive start and could not recover against Southwestern (Hanover) on Tuesday. The Lady Chargers fell behind 11-4 in the opening quarter and 29-17 at the half en route to the 56-32 loss to the Lady Rebels.
North drops to 3-8 on the season. Southwestern improves to 7-4.
The Lady Rebels scored the first 11 points of the game. Southwestern disrupted the Lady Charger offence throughout much of the first quarter. North did not get on the scoreboard until under :30 left in the quarter. Morgan Stanley hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 11-2 and Haley Gorrell added a late bucket to cut the deficit to 11-4 after one quarter.
Gorrell opened the scoring in the second quarter with a free throw. Southwestern answered with an 8-0 run to grab a 19-5 lead. North scored the next five points on a Stanley free throw and buckets from Gorrell and Ella Kunz. The Lady Rebels pushed the lead to double figures on an Ellie Foley bucket and kept it there throughout the rest of the quarter. Two free throws by Foley ended the first half with the Lady Rebels leading 29-17.
Out of the break, the Lady Rebels scored the first four points. North fought back with a runner in the lane from Stanley and free throw by Brittany Krieger. After a Foley 3-pointer pushed the lead to 16 points, North got a bucket from Gorrell. Late in the quarter a rebound bucket by Madelyn Bohman and free throw by Stanley preceded a free throw by Southwestern’s Foley to cap the quarter with the Lady Rebels on top 39-25.
Southwestern put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Chargers 17-7. Southwestern extended the lead to as much as 28 points on a 3-pointer by Trinity McClain. North scored the final four points, two each from Stanley and Kunz, to finish off the 56-32 loss.
For the Lady Chargers, Gorrell led the way with 14 points. Stanley finished with nine points. Kunz had six points. Bohman added two points and Krieger had one point.
The Lady Chargers host South Decatur (5-9) on Thursday.
