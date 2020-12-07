RUSHVILLE - Westfield used a strong first quarter and fourth quarter to secure a 46-37 victory over the Lady Lions on Saturday. The Lady Shamrocks outscored the Lady Lions 13-6 in the opening eight minutes and 15-7 in the final eight minutes.
Rushville drops to 4-3 on the season while Westfield moves to 3-1.
The Lady Lions got on the board first with a bucket by Annika Marlow. Westfield’s Alyssa Crockett scored the next four for Westfield before a bucket by Abby Buckley for Rushville tied the game at 4-4. The Lady Shamrocks then went on a 9-2 run. A drive to the basket by Olivia Yager accounted for Rushville’s two in the Westfield spurt. Gigi Eldredge scored the final points of the opening quarter as the Lady Shamrocks led 13-6.
Rushville opened the second quarter with buckets by Yager and Emily Hadley. After a 3-pointer from Crockett for Westfield, the Lady Lions got a free throw by Yager and 3-pointer from Marlow to cut the deficit to 16-14.
Later in the quarter, a Hadley 3-pointer cut the deficit to one and Josie Fields scored to knot the game at 19-19. A bucket by Westfield’s Chesney Tebbe closed the half with the Lady Shamrocks holding a slim 21-19 advantage.
Crockett opened the scoring in the second half, but Buckley answered with a triple to close the gap to one point. After another Crockett score, Yager hit from long range to tie the game at 25-25. Westfield scored the next four points. With the Lady Shamrocks leading by four, Jaeda Miller hit a 3-pointer to close the third quarter with the Lady Lions trailing 31-30.
Three straight free throws by Marlow opened the fourth quarter and gave the Lady Lions the 33-31 lead with better than six minutes to play in the game. Westfield answered with a 7-0 run to push the lead to five at the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Yager scored for Rushville to stop the Westfield run and cut the deficit to three. Westfield closed out the win with an 8-2 run down the stretch for the 46-37 victory.
For the Lady Lions, Marlow and Yager both finished with 10 points. Hadley and Buckley both added five points. Fields finished with four points and Miller had three points. Yager led the Lady Lions with five rebounds. Marlow tallied three assists and two steals.
Crockett led Westfield with 22 points and eight boards. Castor added nine points for the Lady Shamrocks.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville doubled-up Westfield in the overtime session 8-4 to secure the 43-39 victory.
Sophia Dora led the Lady Lions with nine points. Kylee Herbert and Lexi Morris both had eight points. Ericka Kuhn and Cassidy Tellas both had six points. Belle Gossett finished with four points and Olivia Smith had two points.
The Lady Lions return to action today at Triton Central.
