GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates hosted Rising Sun for the first home game of the season. Greensburg jumped out to the early lead, but the Lady Shiners rallied to post the 3-1 victory.
Just like with the season opener, the Lady Pirates struck first and quickly. Junior Captain Macey Smith settled an assist from Junior Captain Emilee Ernstes in the net in the first six minutes.
The Lady Shiners took over from there. Rising Sun was able to bring the score to 3-1 at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Pirates were able to take a combined 12 shots on goal, one being a penalty kick, but were unable to catch the Lady Shiners.
Senior Captain keeper Ella Lowe was able to keep 15 of the Lady Shiners’ shots from making it on the scoreboard.
According to Coach Morlan, even with the final score and the shot count on Lowe, the starting defense did pretty well against a fast front of Rising Sun. This game’s defensive line starters were senior Emily Million, senior Scotlynn Reinhold, senior Lillian Wheatley, and freshman Genevieve Smith.
The Lady Pirates return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosting Union County.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.