CONNERSVILLE – Connersville hosted nine teams for the annual track and field sectional for girls Tuesday. The Lady Spartans secured the sectional championship with a team total 136.
Rushville finished second with 107. Centerville took third with 89 followed by Hagerstown 69, Northeastern 60, Richmond 47, Union County 47, Seton Catholic 45 and Tri 11.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the regional next week at Franklin Community High School. Feeding into the regional will be the Connersville Sectional, East Central Sectional, Franklin Sectional and Warren Central Sectional.
The Lady Lions had three sectional champions on the night.
Cyndi Tush won the pole vault with a sectional record height of 10-1. Rushville took the top two spots in the pole vault with Gabby Pavey second at a height of 9-6.
Jenna Lawler was the sectional champion in the shot put with a distance of 36-9.5. Lawler also qualified for the regional in the discus, placing second at 106-4.
In the 300 hurdles, Rushville’s Trisha Morgan crossed the line first in 52.54.
Rushville’s Leonie Boyer placed third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10.
Carly Senour placed third in the 400 in 1:04.25.
Indya Burnett also got a call back to compete at regional next week by placing fourth in the high jump at 4-6.
“We had many good performances that just missed the standard with our 4x100 and 4x400 teams and Mia Norvell in the 800 all placing fourth,” Coach Tush said. “I was pleased with the effort of the whole team tonight. We were represented in all events through the time trials and we came to win it. We fell short, but it wasn’t because of our lack of courage. Tonight wasn’t all about just winning, it was about putting in the work to try. I’m super proud of the regional qualifiers tonight. They deserve to have at least one more week of track and field.”
Other top eight finishers for the Lady Lions included Railyn Combs seven in 100 in 13.87 and sixth in 200 in 29.38; Boyer fifth in 200 in 28.57; Isabell Westphal fifth in 400 in 1:06.43; Norvell fourth in 800 in 2:42.71; Mikayla Herbert seventh in 800 in 2:51.53; Morgan sixth in 100 hurdles in 18.46; Burnett eighth in 100 hurdles in 19.81 and sixth in long jump at 14-1.25; the 4x100 relay team of Senour, Boyer, Westphal and Combs fourth in 54.01; the 4x400 relay team of Westphal, Boyer, Senour and Morgan fourth in 4:32.34; the 4x800 relay team of Madison Hankins, Herbert, Olivia Wehr and Norvell fifth in 11:11.87; and Brittney Mahan fifth in the shot put at 28-11.
