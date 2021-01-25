SHELBYVILLE – Southwestern (Shelby) used a 28-8 run in the third quarter to overcome a 10-point North Decatur half-time lead en route to the 64-51 victory.
The Lady Chargers fall to 4-9 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. Southwestern is now 12-6 and 5-1 in the conference.
North got off to a great start in the first quarter. A Brittany Krieger 3-pointer and bucket by Madelyn Bohman put the Lady Chargers in front 5-1. Three-pointers from Morgan Stanley and Krieger pushed the North lead to 11-5. After two free throws by Southwestern’s Trinity Tatlock, North closed the quarter with a jumper from Jenna Geis, 3-pointer from Stanley and lay-up from Stanley to lead 18-7 after one quarter.
Southwestern scored the first four of the second quarter before North got on the board with a 3-pointer from Madelin Hoover. Later in the quarter, a pair of free throws by Ella Kunz gave North a double-digit lead at 24-13. Southwestern cut the deficit to 10 before Stanley hit another bomb to push the lead to 13. Southwestern’s Lexi Wilkins hit a 3-pointer to close the first half with the Lady Chargers leading 29-19.
A bucket by Haley Gorrell opened the second half for North. Southwestern scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to 31-27. Geis hit a triple for the Lady Chargers, but Southwestern’s Correll answered with a 3-pointer on the other end. Bohman found Gorrell for the bucket to put North on top 36-32. The Lady Spartans went on a 13-0 run to grab the 45-36 lead. Kunz added a free throw for North before Tatlock scored for the Lady Spartans to close the third quarter with Southwestern on top 47-37.
The Lady Chargers fought back to start the fourth quarter. A traditional three point play by Kunz and a bucket by Geis cut the deficit to 47-42. After a rebound bucket by Southwestern’s Correll, Gorrell hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-45. The Lady Spartans put the game out of reach with a 9-0 run. North could not get the deficit under double figures the rest of the way.
Stanley led North with 12 points followed by Gorrell 11, Kunz eight, Geis seven, Krieger six, Bohman four and Hoover three.
The Lady Chargers travel to Hauser (7-13) on Tuesday.
