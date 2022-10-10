RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions and Lady Spartans of Connersville met on Rushville's home field with the sectional title up for grabs Saturday. Connersville won the title with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Lions and the Lady Spartans move on to the regional in Class 2A.
Rushville tallied eight shots on goal for the match, but just couldn't find the back of the net. Senior captain Belle Gossett led the Lady Lions attack with five shots followed by freshman Carly Senour with two, and sophomore Lily Warner with one.
Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had 11 saves for the Lady Lions and the defensive line held Connersville for a pair of offside calls.
Game balls were awarded by the coaching staff to sophomore Brooke Means, sophomore captain Izzy Pavey, and sophomore Railyn Combs.
