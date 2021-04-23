The Lady Lion tennis team dropped to 2-6 on the season with a 5-0 loss to EIAC foe Lawrenceburg.
In varsity singles action, Alexis Fenimore, Lexey Yager, and Audrey Gulley fought for the Lady Lions with developed rallies and some well-placed shots, but were unable to get the best of the Lady Tigers.
The doubles teams of Lily Yager and Josie Fields as well as Isabella Wilson and Nova Tackett held their positions at the net, challenging the Lady Tigers to make tough shots.
In junior varsity action, Cora Emory was defeated 6-4 in singles. The doubles team of Mallory McDaniel and Jade Edwards lost 6-4.
