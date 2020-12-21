LAWRENCEBURG - Both host Lawrenceburg and Rushville were playing without key players on Saturday in the EIAC girls basketball match-up. The Lady Tigers were able to overcome the challenge and the Lady Lions to post the conference win 50-38.
Lawrenceburg stays perfect in the conference at 4-0 and is 8-2 on the season. The Lady Lions fall to 1-2 in the EIAC and 6-5 overall.
Rushville got off the blocks first with a 3-pointer from Abby Buckley, her first game back since quarantine. Lawrenceburg responded with the next 14 points. Four straight from Chloe Meyer for the Lady Tigers started the run. A 3-pointer by Katie Johnson and drive to the bucket by Meyer capped it with Lawrenceburg leading 14-3. Annika Marlow hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter with the Lady Lions trailing 14-6.
Firing from beyond the 3-point arc was a weapon for the Lady Lions. Rushville connected on five triples in the second quarter. All 21 first-half points came from bombs for the Lady Lions. Marlow hit a pair of 3-pointers to start the second quarter and get the Lady Lions within two at 14-12. Trailing 16-12, Rushville got a 3-pointer from Buckley and another from Marlow to take the 18-16 lead. Lawrenceburg’s Johnson died the game with a drive to the bucket, but Jaeda Miller’s 3-pointer ended the first half with the Lady Lions leading 21-18.
Lawrenceburg scored the first five points of the third quarter before Marlow hit a 3-pointer to put the Lady Lions back in front 24-23. The Lady Tigers scored the next seven points to grab a 30-24 lead. Marlow’s drive to the basket stopped the run at the 1:27 mark of the quarter and was Rushville’s first basket inside the 3-point arc. Lawrenceburg’s Kristin Roark hit a 3-pointer and Rushville’s Josie Fields added a free throw to end the third quarter with Rushville trailing 33-27.
Lawrenceburg pushed the lead to double figures at 40-30 on a lay-up by Roark. From there, the Lady Lions were able to cut the deficit to eight on four occasions, but could not get any closer and fell by 12, 50-38.
For the Lady Lions, Marlow finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Buckley had six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Miller added five points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Fields tallied three points and four rebounds. Lexi Morris added two points, two rebounds and one steal. Briley Munchel had two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Belle Gossett had two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Lawrenceburg had three players in double figures. Kirsten Cross and Johnson both had 15 points and Roark added 12 points. Meyer had six points and Holly Knippenberg scored two points.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville outscored Lawrenceburg 22-8 in the second half to secure the 37-34 victory.
Cassidy Tellas led the Lions with 10 points. Kylee Herbert finished with six points. Morris and Josie Ballenger both had five points. Sophia Dora (team-high five rebounds) and Gossett both had four points. Ericka Kuhn finished with three points.
