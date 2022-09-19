LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Lions varsity volleyball team traveled to Lawrenceburg for invitational action Saturday.
The Lady Lions opened the tournament with a 25-10 and 25-9 loss to Jennings County.
For Rushville, Lily Brown tallied three points, one ace, six serve receptions and seven digs. Molly Zachery added nine serve receptions. Brittney Mahan dished out five assists. Ericka Kuhn and Shrayder Fischer both had two kills. Sophia Dora added three points, two aces, two kills, 15 serve receptions and 11 digs.
In the second match, the Lady Lions fell to Hauser 25-12 and 25-14.
Dora tallied three kills, nine serve receptions, five digs and one solo block. Trisha Morgan added three points, nine assists and five digs. Brown had three points, three kills and five digs. Zachery chipped in with 13 serve receptions and five digs. Kuhn and Fisher both had two kills.
In their last match of the day, the Lady Lions lost 25-10 and 25-13 to Rising Sun.
Dora had three points, two aces, two kills, eight serve receptions and seven digs. Zachery tallied five points, three aces, 10 serve receptions and eight digs. Brown had six digs. Josie Ballenger added four serve receptions and seven digs. Morgan handed out two assists and had five digs. Mahan dished out two assists and Kuhn had two kills.
Lawrenceburg and Jennings County battled in the championship game with Lawrenceburg winning in three sets 22-25, 25-23, and 15-13.
