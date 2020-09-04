GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers faced Jac-Cen-Del and Lawrenceburg on the Bridge Nine at North Branch Golf Course.
The Lady Tigers of Lawrenceburg posted a team total 212 to take top honors. North was second with 240 and JCD was incomplete.
Laronda Schwartz led the Lady Chargers with 55.
Katy Kinker was two shots back with 57.
Kenda Sieg and Rilie Sieg both carded 64.
North Decatur 241, South Decatur 247
On Wednesday, the Lady Chargers defeated South Decatur 241-247 at Wyaloosing Golf Course.
Kinker was the medalist with a 51.
Kenda Sieg shot her personal best of 56.
Schwartz finished with 65 and Rilie Sieg carded 69.
North Decatur incomplete, Knightstown incomplete
KNIGHTSTOWN - The Lady Chargers traveled to Royal Hylands Golf Course to face Knightstown. Neither team had enough players to fill all the varsity spots.
For the Lady Chargers, Kinker led the way with 54. Schwartz finished with 59 and Rilie Sieg had a 65.
