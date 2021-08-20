The Lady Lions volleyball team traveled to Tri to take on the Lady Titans Wednesday night in a 5-set thriller.
The Lady Lions took the first two sets winning 25-20, 25-20. Olivia Yager had 11 out of 14 of her service points in the first two sets. Yager and Audrey Angle both had five kills each in the first two sets.
The Lady Titans came storming back in the third set and never looked back. They won the last three sets 26-24, 25-19, 15-10.
“We have players that have never been in these types of situations before, so it is a learning process. Right now it is not about the wins and losses, it is about the work they put in and to keep moving forward. They just have to keep working hard and the rest will come,” Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Yager finished with 14 points, 10 kills, 21 assists, 22 digs and two solo blocks. Audrey Angle tallied seven points, 10 kills and six solo blocks. Ericka Kuhn added 12 points, seven kills, 18 serve receptions and 19 digs. Kiley Parsley had four kills and one solo block.
Carlie Kuhn had nine points, two kills, 15 serve receptions and 24 digs. Trisha Morgan added 11 points, three aces, one kill, seven assists and 23 digs. Molly Zachery finished with 34 serve receptions and 44 digs.
JV Stats: The Lady Lions junior varsity team lost to the Lady Titans 25-22, 25-18.
For Rushville, Lily Brown had seven points, one kill 10 serve receptions and seven digs. Eliza Snow added five points, three serve receptions and three digs. Emi Flannery had five points, two kills, six serve receptions and three digs. Brittany Mahan tallied three points, four assists and five digs. Mallory Angle added two kills and one solo block.
