ST. LEON - The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to East Central to take on a strong conference opponent and left the courts with an 5-0 loss. The Lady Lions battled to take many points in their games, but were unable to win any sets on the night, coach Dan Riddell said.
In junior varstiy action, Mallory McDaniel had the lone win of the evening in singles with a 6-2 victory over her opponent.
The team's record is now 5-12.
Greenfield-Central 5, Rushville 0
GREENFIELD - The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Greenfield and came away with a 5-0 loss. The team provided competition for the Lady Cougars, but were unable to gain enough games to take a set, according to Riddell.
Riddell said a notable performance came from the No. 1 doubles team of Juliana Simmermon and Josie Fields who took a three-game lead, but ultimately couldn't hold off their opponents for the match.
