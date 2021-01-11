ST. LEON – The Lady Lions traveled to East Central to take on the 11-2 Lady Trojans in basketball action Saturday. East Central built an 8-point lead after the first eight minutes and led by 11 points after three quarters. Rushville mounted a comeback, but the Lady Trojans held on for the 57-50 victory.
Rushville falls to 11-6 overall and 2-3 in the EIAC. East Central is 12-2 overall and undefeated in the conference at 4-0.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first eight minutes. Rushville fought back to outscore East Central 14-12 in the second quarter to cut the half-time deficit to 31-25.
In the third quarter, the Lady Trojans scored 15 points to pull away to the 46-35 lead heading to the final quarter.
In the fourth, Rushville fought back and outscored the Lady Trojans 15-11, but could not overcome the 11-point third quarter deficit.
Offensively, it was a good battle between Rushville’s Olivia Yager and East Central’s Hope Fox. Yager led all scorers with 24 points. Fox led the Lady Trojans with 23 points. Yager also pulled down eight rebounds and Fox grabbed 13 boards.
For the Lady Lions, Jaeda Miller connected on three 3-pointers for nine points to go with three rebounds and four steals. Briley Munchel tallied seven points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Annika Marlow hit a pair of 3-pointers to go with two rebounds and six assists. Josie Fields had three points and three rebounds. Belle Gossett had one point and two rebounds.
Julia Tiemann had 10 points and four rebounds for East Central. Charsan McCory finished with seven points followed by Josie Trabel five (seven rebounds), Kyla Maxwell five (seven assists), Emma Ertel four (seven rebounds) and Natalie Schnell three.
In the junior varsity contest, East Central outscored Rushville 46-11 in the middle quarter to cruise to a 67-29 victory.
Kiley Parsley, Mallory Angle and Haley Rode all had five points for Rushville. Cassidy Tellas added four points. Josie Ballenger and Kylee Herbert both had three points. Cyndi Tush and Ericka Kuhn both had two points.
