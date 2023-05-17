ST. LEON – The IHSAA girls track and field sectional at East Central was compiled of 12 teams. The host Lady Trojans came out on top as sectional champions with a team-total 159 points.
Batesville was second with 140. Lawrenceburg took third with 90.5 followed by Greensburg 59.5, Franklin County 57, South Ripley 25, South Decatur 23, North Decatur 22, Oldenburg Academy 20, South Dearborn 17, Milan 5 and Rising Sun 5.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the regional next week at Franklin Community High School. Feeding into the regional will be the Connersville Sectional, East Central Sectional, Franklin Sectional and Warren Central Sectional.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates took first place in three events.
Emarie Jackson won the shot put with a toss of 43-11.25. Jackson also won the discus with a distance of 148-1.
Leah West won the high jump title with a height of 5-0.
Also qualifying for the regional is Olivia Grimes in the discus with a third place finishing distance of 107-10.
Placing in the top eight included Genevieve Smith fifth in the 200 and fifth in the 400; Sarah Stapp fifth in the 800; Hannah Crowell eighth in the 3200; the 4x400 team of Stapp, West, Sierra Coughlin and Smith fifth; the 4x400 relay team of Stapp, West, Coughlin and Smith fifth; Ava Wilmer seventh in the pole vault; and Grimes fifth in the shot put.
South Decatur
South Decatur’s Madisyn Danforth advanced to the regional track meet with her second place finish in the long jump with a personal best distance of 16-7.25.
The Lady Cougars had six Top 8 finishes at the sectional including Kiley Best’s sixth place in 100 hurdles, Hope Barker’s eighth place in long jump, Danforth’s 8th place in high jump, the 4x100 relay in fifth, the 4x800 relay in sixth, and the 4x400 relay in eighth.
North Decatur
North Decatur’s Ava Luckoski finished fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.08 and seventh in the 200 at 28.06.
Madi Allen finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 51.07 and fifth in the high jump at 4-8 for the Lady Chargers.
North’s Ella Kunz finished fourth in the shot put with a distance of 33-8 and seventh in the discus with a distance of 93-0.
North’s 4x100 relay team of Allen, Breanna McBride, Zoey Hersley and Luckoski placed seventh in 55.38.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs had a big night, advancing individuals and relays in 12 of the 16 events.
The Lady Bulldogs had two sectional champions: Nadine Davis in pole vault with a personal jump of 9-6 and Emma Weiler with a personal best run in the 3200 of 12:05.76.
Sectional runner-up honors for Batesville included the 4x800 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel, Kaylie Raver and Ava Hanson (9:35.91 – school record); the 4x400 relay team of Addison Luers, Kamryn Dozier, Kaylie Raver and Ava Hanson (4:10.22 – school record); Sophie Myers with a personal best in the 1600; Kaylie Raver in the 800 with a season best; Kaylynn Bedel in the 3200; and Ella Moster with a personal best in the 300 hurdles.
Third place finishers included Ava Hanson-high jump, Cora Deputy-pole vault, Kaylynn Bedel-1600, Sophie Myers-800, Katie Lipps-200 and the 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Pohlman, Nadine Davis, Kamryn Dozier and Katie Lipps.
Oldenburg Academy
Rachel Suttman was runner-up in the discus with a distance of 108-7. Suttman took seventh in the shot put with a toss of 32-7.5.
Oldenburg’s Bridgette Ehrhard placed eighth in the 800 in 2:39.25 and sixth in the 1600 in 5:51.67.
In the 300 hurdles, Oldenburg’s Madelyn Henry was fifth in 50.11.
Oldenburg’s 4x800 relay team of Hailey Hoffman, Sophia Hohenstein, Maddie Ryan and Ehrhard took seventh in 12:43.6.
