The Lady Twisters kicked off their Labor Day weekend off on the right foot by defeating Jennings County 3-0.
The Lady Twisters had goals scored by juniors Mimi Wilder, Jalyn Stenger, and Evelyn Storms. Stenger and Storms scored on penalty kicks.
Junior Ashely Borgman got the start in goal and recorded the shutout. Borgman had three saves on three opportunities.
The Lady Twisters had 23 shots, with 16 shots on goal.
The Lady Twisters played the Lady Raiders in the night cap of the boy/girl doubleheader on Tuesday and the Lady Twisters came out on top 5-0.
The Lady Twisters came into the game winning four straight after starting the season off 0-2-0. They were held to one goal in the first half, which was scored by junior Evelyn Storms.
"I think we came out a little flat, the wind was also a challenge as it was going against us in the first half so we couldn't get the ball down the field off of our goalie kicks," Coach Alig said.
The Lady Twisters then exploded in the second half with two goals by sophomore Isabel Price and one goal each by seniors Kate Walke and Emma Weberding.
Twisters fall to Raiders
The South Ripley Raiders visited the Twisters on Tuesday at the Graveyard. South Ripley came into the game with a shiny 6-0-1 record and left with a win to keep their record un blemished.
"They have the best legit scorer in the area that I have watched so far this year. Number 7 gave us fits all night getting in behind our defense. He made some great runs and puts himself he good positions to score," Coach Getz said. "I thought we came out flat in the first half. That is on me and the coaching staff we have to be ready. We played much better the second half."
South Ripley got the scoring going early at 19:27 on a misplayed ball by the Twisters in the 18-yard box. The second score in period 1 at 16:40 on a pass into the 18. They scored in period 2 at 32:40 from a shot at the top of the 18. Their fourth goal came in period 2 at 4:34 from a shot in the 6. Number 7 had all 4 goals and had 12 shots on the game.
The Twisters lone goal came by freshman Jacob Hilbert as he scored in period 2 at 16:54 by taking a shot from a ball rolling through the 18.
The Twisters had 15 shots with eight on goal, three off-sides, six fouls, three corners, one hand ball and Isaiah Waggoner had seven saves.
The Raiders had 19 shots with 11 on goal, five off-sides, seven fouls, six corners and their keeper had seven saves.
