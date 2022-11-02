BROOKVILLE - The Lady Chargers opened the season on the road at Franklin County Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats rallied from a 3-point half-time deficit to knock off North Decatur 61-57.
The Lady Chargers got off to a slow start offensively. A bucket by Franklin County's Nicole Mears early in the first quarter gave the Lady Wildcats a 9-0 lead. North got on the board when Madi Allen found Ella Kunz for the easy bucket. Madelyn Bohman followed with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 9-5.
North cut the deficit to four at 11-7 and at 16-12 on an Allen assist to Sydney Rohls. Franklin County closed the opening quarter with a free throw by Kassidy Schell to lead 19-13.
Mears started the scoring in the second quarter for Franklin County with a free throw. The Lady Wildcats feasted at the charity stripe, connecting on 18 free throws in the contest. North was 12-of-27 from the line.
Bohman then hit her second 3-pointer and followed with a bucket in the lane to get the Lady Chargers within two. After a bucket by Franklin County's Mears from the left baseline, North got buckets from Bohman and Kelsey Haley to tie the game at 22-22.
Following another Franklin County free throw, Allen's 3-pointer and short jumper in the lane put the Lady Chargers in front 27-23. Franklin County scored off three straight turnovers to regain the lead 29-27, but North was not done. The Lady Chargers outscored Franklin County 6-1 down the stretch. A rebound bucket by Rohls and a pair of free throws by Clare Kinker put North in front 33-30 at the half.
Franklin County outscored North 13-10 in the third quarter. Mears had the hot hand for the Lady Wildcats, scoring 10 in the quarter en route to a game-high 29 points. North got five from Kunz, a bucket each from Bohman and Haley and a free throw from Allen. After three quarters, the game was knotted 43-43.
Franklin County grabbed a seven point lead early in the fourth quarter behind the scoring of Mears and Tiffany Billman. The Lady Chargers fought back to close the gap, but could not get over the hump as the Lady Wildcats held on for the 61-57 victory.
Bohman led the Lady Chargers with 16 points. Kunz finished with 11 points and Haley had 10 points. Allen finished with nine points followed by Rohls with six and Kinker five.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers fell to Franklin County 50-22.
The Lady Chargers played well defensively in the first half holding their opponent to 16 points. But the Lady Wildcats came alive offensively in the second half, outscoring North 34-14.
Leading the JV Lady Chargers was Ally Whitaker with 11 points, with a 4-of-4 night from the charity stripe. Jo Whitaker dropped in seven points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Brook Mauer chipped in three points and Libby Crawford added one from the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.