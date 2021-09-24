BROOKVILLE – The Greensburg Lady Pirates varsity soccer team traveled to Franklin County the conference match-up on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats knocked off the Lady Pirates 8-2.
Senior captain keeper Ella Lowe saw 26 shots on goal from the Lady Wildcats. She led her defense and kept 18 of those from making the scoreboard.
Junior captain Macey Smith scored both of the Lady Pirates’ goals. The first goal came off an assist from freshman Ella Koors and the second with an assist from junior captain Emilee Ernstes and Smith’s second effort from a deflection off Franklin County’s keeper.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 3-4 for the season and 0-3 in the conference. The Lady Pirates have an aggressive schedule coming up. This starts with Lawrenceburg Saturday, South Dearborn on Tuesday, East Central on Wednesday, Connersville on Thursday, and Triton Central on the following Saturday.
