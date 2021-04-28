The Lady Lion tennis team fell to Edinburgh 3-2.

Audrey Gulley captured the first win for the Lions at No. 3 singles with set scores of 6-2, 6-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Isabella Wilson and Nova Tackett also added a win for the team with scores of 6-3, 6-3.

According to Coach Riddell, the remainder of the team played long rallies, but were not able to overcome their opponents to gain a crucial third match for the night.

In junior varsity action, the doubles team of Cora Emory and Mallory McDaniel went undefeated on the night, winning both of their matches with a score of 6-3.

The Lady Lions were defeated by Connersville 4-1. Injuries and illness led to forfeits in three of the five matches.

Rushville is 2-8 on the season.

