The Lady Lion tennis team fell to Edinburgh 3-2.
Audrey Gulley captured the first win for the Lions at No. 3 singles with set scores of 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Isabella Wilson and Nova Tackett also added a win for the team with scores of 6-3, 6-3.
According to Coach Riddell, the remainder of the team played long rallies, but were not able to overcome their opponents to gain a crucial third match for the night.
In junior varsity action, the doubles team of Cora Emory and Mallory McDaniel went undefeated on the night, winning both of their matches with a score of 6-3.
The Lady Lions were defeated by Connersville 4-1. Injuries and illness led to forfeits in three of the five matches.
Rushville is 2-8 on the season.
