With the game tied at 2-2 between North Decatur and Edinburgh in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Lancers got a walk-off, 3-run home run off the bat of MacKenzie Bieker to knock off the Lady Chargers 5-2.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Edinburgh pitchers struck out nine, while North sat down seven.
North knotted the game up at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning. Lilli Tatman hit a solo homerun to tie the score.
Bieker was the winning pitcher for Edinburgh.
Haley Arthur took the loss for North, allowing 10 hits and five runs over six and a third innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Tatman led North with two hits in three at bats.
Greenwood 12, North 9
North fell behind early and couldn’t get all the way back in a 12-9 loss to Greenwood. Greenwood scored on a walk by Wheatlley, a grand slam by Dick, a home run by Hankenhoff, and a home run by Markowurz in the second inning.
North collected 11 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Greenwood had 13 hits on the way to victory.
North notched five runs in the seventh inning.
Dick earned the win for Greenwood. The ace went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five. Markowurz and Berger entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Crosland took the loss for North. The pitcher went four innings, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and striking out two.
North’s Crosland had a home run in the second inning.
Stier and Tatman each managed multiple hits for North. Stier went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Eastern Hancock 5, North 0
Eastern Hancock shut out the Lady Chargers 5-0 in softball action.
Madison Stephens took the win for Eastern Hancock. She went seven innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out 11 and walking one.
Haley Arthur took the loss for North. Arthur allowed six hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out three.
Bobbie-Jean Trask and Macy Scudder each managed one hit to lead North.
Kaylee Stewart led Eastern Hancock with two hits in four at bats.
North 14, Oldenburg 1
North jumped out to an early lead with a run in the first and seven in the second en route to a 14-1 victory over Oldenburg Academy.
North tallied seven runs in the second inning. Swain, Bobbie-Jean Trask, Morgan Stanley, and Swain each had RBIs in the big inning.
Haley Arthur got the win for North. The southpaw surrendered zero runs on one hit, striking out four and walking zero. Swain threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Weber took the loss for Oldenburg Academy. She went five innings, allowing 14 runs on 14 hits and striking out one.
North pounded out 14 hits in the game. Macy Scudder, Keisha Crosland, Kaylin Muckerheide, and Trask all managed multiple hits.
