Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is.
The fall leagues are about seven weeks away, but there‘s plenty of bowling available now.
If you are a Facebook user, put Walter Ray Williams name in search box and then do a friend request. Walter does a lot of practicing that he puts on Facebook Live. While he is practicing, you are invited to ask questions which he answers when he takes a break. Every time I have asked a question he has answered it live on the show.
Flo Bowling is a subscription service that broadcast mostly professional events. They also do side events like the PBA draft, Hall of Fame banquets, special awards winners show. The main thing I like is they cover the tournaments from start to finish. There is nothing like the final match game which determines who will be on television. The commentary is entertaining and very informative as they bring guests into the booth to talk on a variety of subjects.
Don‘t forget next week, July 20 to 22, Fox Sports brings you three nights of live professional bowling. The King of the Hill series will run for three consecutive nights. Show #1 has Wes Malott as the King waiting to bowl the winner of the match between Norm Duke and Walter Ray Williams. Whoever wins the first match will bowl for the crown against Malott, and whoever wins will come back the next night to be King and bowl the winner of that night’s first match.
Last call for youth bowlers in the area to enter the Rushville Bowl Youth Scratch Royale. The tournament is Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. and has a $1,000 prize fund for a low entry of $25. The cash ratio is one prize for every three bowlers. Open to any youth member holding a current Youth USBC membership card. Call Rushville Bowl ( 932-5389) to reserve a spot.
See you next week !!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.