Kyle Busch used the patience of a veteran NASCAR Cup Series champion Tuesday evening to steal a season opening victory in the annual Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course. Busch never led a single lap in special 35-lap (non-points race) event contested for the first time on the Daytona road circuit. He was running a distant third watching two of NASCAR’s fastest young drivers Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney battle for the lead.
Blaney in his No. 12 Menard’s Penske Racing Mustang GT was leading, and appeared to have victory in hand going into the final “S” curve heading to the checkered flag. But, 2020 NASCAR Cup champion Elliott made a last turn “dive bomb” move slamming into the side of Blaney’s Mustang with his No. 9 Hendrick Racing Camaro.
The desperate move knocked Blaney into the wall just a few hundred yards from the finish line. As Elliott pushed Blaney into the wall he slowed almost to a stop to avoid hitting the wall himself. That was just enough time for the 2019 NASCAR champion Busch to slip by the sliding machines of Blaney and Elliott and snare the 2021 Busch Clash in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs M&Ms Toyota.
Kyle Busch commented on the Blaney-Elliott crash and his fortunate preseason Busch Clash victory.
“I kinda felt like there was an interesting opportunity that was developing there," Busch said. "When that started happening I was hoping they would wreck long enough that I could get up there and get by them and win the thing. It's never over until it's over in these kind of things.”
Being good friends, Blaney and Chase Elliott certainly saw their friendship. Elliott briefly apologized to Blaney on pit road. The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion added: "I think you have to try to win the race for sure. I can't be sorry. ... It was just my bad. Unfortunately I can't do anything about it now."
A disappointed Blaney appreciated the apology, but was clearly unhappy with a 13th place finish in his wrecked race car. Blaney calmly commented: "No good friend would be happy with each other if one ended up getting wrecked by the other one. It stinks when it's your buddy and the last lap."
Blaney commented on the critical final corner: "I was trying to protect against the dive bomb. I braked harder in the last corner than I had all night. He (Elliott) set it off in there, and we came together, and neither one of us won the race. If you're going to make a move like that, make sure you win the race. It definitely sucks for sure, but I appreciate such a fast car. I learned something for the next time."
Finishing behind winner Busch and Elliott were Joey Logano in third, with Tyler Reddick and William Byron rounding out the top five.
The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
