CONNERSVILLE – The battle between visiting No. 15 Greensburg and No. 10 Connersville lived up to the hype on Friday as a shot in the final second was the difference in the game.
Connersville’s Tobey Billups came up with a rebound off a missed 3-pointer and hit a jumper with :00.4 left in the game to lift the Spartans to the 43-41 victory.
Greensburg’s Colin Comer opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Connersville answered with a bucket by Lucas Barron and drive to the bucket by Billups to lead 4-3. The Pirates regained the lead on free throws by Brenden Stanley. Four straight from Connersville’s Barron put the Spartans on top 8-6 after the first eight minutes.
Jeter Edwards scored to open the second quarter for the Pirates and knot the game at 8-8. Connersville got on the board with a pair of free throws by Billups.
With Greensburg down 12-10, Edwards hit 4-of-4 from the charity stripe to give the Pirates a 14-12 lead. Connersville’s Braxton Myers hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Connersville the 1-point edge. A rebound bucket by Dakota Walters closed the half with the Pirates on top 16-15.
Greensburg pushed the lead to three on a bucket by Comer to open the third quarter. Connersville answered with a 3-pointer from Kaleb Sparks and traditional three point play by Gage Brown to lead 21-18.
The Pirates put together a 12-4 run to close the third quarter. A Comer 3-pointer started the spurt and Addison Barnes-Pettit’s 3-pointer closed it as the Pirates led 30-25 after three quarters.
Connersville opened the final eight minutes with a 3-pointer from Carter Bodwell. After a free throw by Greensburg’s Comer, Brown completed the traditional three point play to tie the game at 31-31.
Greensburg took a 34-31 lead on a Ki Dyer drive, but a 3-pointer on the other end tied the game. Connersville grabbed a 37-34 lead on a free throw by Brown and went up by four points later in the quarter on a drive by Billups.
A Comer 3-pointer with 1:42 pulled the Pirates to within one at 39-38. After Connersville’s Myers drained a pair from the charity stripe, Comer tied the game at 41-41 on a 3-pointer from the left corner.
On the Spartans’ final possession, Billups rebounded a missed 3-pointer and hit the jumper with :00.4 to give the Spartans a 43-41 victory.
For Greensburg, Comer led the way with 21 points and four rebounds. Edwards added seven points and three rebounds. Dyer finished with four points and four rebounds. Barnes-Pettit added scored three points. Stanley had three points and five rebounds. Walters added three points and three rebounds.
Connersville was led by Brown with 11 points and Billups with 10 points.
Greensburg 61, Shelbyville 54
SHELBYVILLE – On Saturday, the Pirates used a 17-6 first quarter to go on to the 61-54 victory over the host Golden Bears of Shelbyville.
Greensburg is now 9-3 on the season.
Comer led the Pirates with 24 points and four rebounds. Stanley had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Walters scored 10 points. Dyer finished with six points and three assists. Edwards tallied three points, four rebounds and three assists. Barnes-Pettit added two points and four rebounds and Lutz hit a free throw for one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.