GREENSBURG - Union County came up big in the late innings to knock off North Decatur 17-5 in baseball action.
The Chargers led 3-1 heading to the top of the fifth before the Patriots scored eight runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Jacob Mirick started on the hill for the Chargers. He pitched two innings, allowing two hits and no runs with three strikeouts. Carson Parmer pitched two innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits while striking out three. Nate O’Dell, Ty Litmer and Trent Gauck all pitched in relief.
Offensively for North, the Chargers had eight hits and four RBIs.
Conner Messer had two hits. Gauck added a pair of hits and an RBI. Litmer had a hit and RBI. Reid Messer added a hit and RBI. Noah Howell and O’Dell each had a hit for the Chargers.
Howell, Reid Messer, Conner Messer, Gauck and O’Dell scored one run each for North.
