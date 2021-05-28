LAWRENCEBURG – Trailing 7-1 in the last inning, Greensburg’s baseball team made a push to keep its season alive.
The Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. They lost 7-4 to Connersville in Thursday’s sectional game, ending their season.
“We came out with good energy and intent,” coach Scott Holdsworth said. “We hit the ball hard, and in a lot of instances it was right at people. We didn’t get some things to fall and be able to capitalize in that area. We had a little breakdown defensively and we allowed them to capitalize themselves on a few runs that were unearned.
“We basically ran out of time in the game. But I really liked how our guys competed throughout the course of the game. We didn’t roll over and they stuck with what we wanted to do. It was just too little too late.”
Isaac Tebbe and Corbin Mathews each collected two hits. Both of Mathews’ hits were doubles. Tebbe singled and scored twice.
Grayson Newhart had a double and led the way with two RBIs.
Austin Adams had a single, Brett Stinger drove in a run and Toby Brogan drew two walks.
Brogan took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits. He issued three walks in his three innings.
Blane Redd and Adams allowed one earned run apiece in relief.
Season assessment
Greensburg finishes the year 8-15.
Holdsworth felt that missing a year because of COVID year really affected Greensburg’s players. The Pirates had many question marks going into the season, mainly because nearly all of the players were junior varsity or freshman players, or in junior high, the last time they played in games.
The players and coaches shared a common vision this season of continuing to grow, get better and be competitive down the stretch.
“I felt like, for the most part, we were able to do that,” Holdsworth said.
Injuries were certainly a factor. Senior Sam Bower missed the year with a torn ACL and classmate Dakota Wesseler suffered a torn labrum from an earlier injury.
Sophomore Sam West, who was clocked throwing 92 mph in February, wasn’t able to pitch this season because of an issue with his elbow.
“Those are tough things to be able to rebound from,” Holdsworth said. “But I really proud of our guys and how they continued to work and get better.”
The Pirates will lose seven players to graduation: Tebbe, Brogan, Redd, Stringer, Bower, Wesseler and Keegan Boughner.
“I’m just so proud of our seniors. Coming in, most of them had not played a varsity baseball game. They came in, became good leaders and filled some roles for us. So proud of them and all the guys for handling some adversity this year. We had some hurdles and setbacks with some injuries,” Holdsworth said.
“I’m just so proud of how the guys handled themselves this year – during a tough year.”
The Pirates will hold individual workouts in the offseason. Holdsworth mentioned some players will compete in travel ball this summer, and he hopes more will join fall leagues.
“I think the biggest thing is for our guys to get out and play, be in the heat of it, gain some game experience and continue to work on skill levels,” Holdsworth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.