In search of its third straight sectional title, North Decatur traveled to Tri High School on Friday to face the Titans.
The Titans scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chargers 20-13 to claim the sectional championship.
Tri (10-2) travels to North Central of Farmersburg (6-5) for the IHSAA regional this Friday. North ends the season at 6-5.
Tri opened the game with the ball, but North's defense forced a three-and-out and punt. The Chargers put together an eight-play drive, but had to punt the ball back to the Titans.
North's defense again forced a Tri punt on the next possession. The Chargers' offense went to work. An 11-plaly drive put the ball inside the Titans' 30-yard line, but North could not move it any further and turned the ball over on downs to end the opening quarter.
Tri's offense got things rolling to start the second quarter. A 13-play drive was capped by a 9-yard Parker Burk touchdown run at the 4:41 mark of the second quarter.
Neither team was able to do much the rest of the half and the teams headed to the locker room with the Titans holding a 6-0 lead.
With just one minute to play in the third quarter, the Chargers took the lead on a 5-yard Carson Parmer pass to Reid Messer. The point after gave North a 7-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth, Tri quarterback Mason Wilson connected with Burk for a 35-yard TD pass. Tri led 12-7.
Near the four minute mark of the fourth quarter, North regained the lead on a 12-yard TD pass from Parmer to Evan Howell. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Chargers were back in front 13-12.
Tri fought back and again looked to Burk offensively. Burk scored on a 6-yard run near the one minute mark to put Tri back in front. The 2-point conversion run by Burk made the lead and final margin 20-13.
