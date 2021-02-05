COLUMBUS – His name is already atop South Decatur’s career scoring list. Now it’s alone atop the single-game scoring list.
Lane Lauderbaugh poured in 49 points Thursday at Columbus East, helping the Cougars thump the Olympians 92-66.
"That was pretty awesome," Lauderbaugh said while at practice the next day. "I caught fire there."
The 49 points breaks the SD record of 41, which Lauderbaugh shared with Shawn Blaich, who set it in 1989 against Indian Creek, and Matt Cornett, who tied it two years ago.
"It was a really smooth 49," SD coach Kendall Wildey said. "He hit all of his free throws and hit seven 3-pointers."
Laudberbaugh went 11-for-22 on 2s, 7-for-13 on 3s and 6-for-6 at the line.
"It felt like everything was working for me," Lauderbaugh said. "I got hot early and continued throughout the game. Teammates were doing a great job setting up the plays and getting me the rock."
The 6-foot-6 senior scored 12 points in the first quarter, 12 in the second, seven in the third and 17 in the fourth.
Laudberbaugh, who broke Blaich's all-time career scoring record earlier this year, scored 41 during a Jan. 26 home game against North Decatur.
Wildey took Lauderbaugh out of Thursday's game with 2 minutes and 49 seconds remaining and South leading by 30.
The Cougars didn’t score the rest of the way but still managed to eclipse their previous season-high of 91, set at Centerville.
It was a fast game, with both teams getting up and down the floor and taking quick shots. The Cougars shot the ball very well, sinking 14 3-pointers.
Hunter Johnson netted 24 points, which included two 3s. Evan Wullenweber scored all of his nine from long range. Jacob Scruggs hit a 3 and scored seven, while Tyler Sporleder scored his three points from a trifecta.
It was South's second straight game against a 4A school, coming one night after losing to Columbus North.
"We wanted to play our style against the 4A competition," Wildey said. "If nothing else it was going to make us better. Of course, everything looks better when shots go in."
Columbus East drops to 1-12.
Up next
The Cougars (9-6) travel to North Decatur (3-12) Saturday afternoon for the Civil War game. South beat North 81-49 last week, which counted toward Mid-Hoosier Conference standings.
"We've got to keep it up on the defensive end," Lauderbaugh said. "I think that's what really sparked us (Thursday) night. Our defensive pressure was really good, and our helpside is a big thing. And we attacked the basket, which is what allowed us to get open 3s. That's what we need to do (Saturday)."
