RUSHVILLE – The RCHS track teams hosted a tri-meet Tuesday against conference opponents East Central and Franklin County.
East Central won the team titles for both the girls and the boys.
The Lady Lions finished second ahead of Franklin County.
Rushville won three blue ribbons on the night. Jenna Lawler won the shot put with a school record breaking distance of 38-2. Lawler’s new mark breaks the 35-year old record held by Stacy Kramer.
“Jenna is always a constant we can count on. Tonight is a huge personal accomplishment for her. She is only a sophomore and I look for that record to be broken several more times,” Coach Tush said.
Cyndi Tush cleared the pole vault bar at a new personal best 10-9 to take first place honors.
Ashley Whitham crossed the line first in the 3200.
The Lions won five events on the night.
First place finishes went to Brian Simmermon in the shot put, Ryan Schindler in the mile, Charlie Sterrett in the 800, Chase Woolf in the 100 and Tristen Norris in the long jump.
