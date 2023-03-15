BATESVILLE – Batesville’s Jack Lawson is making a name for himself in the martial arts arena. One name is National Champion.
Lawson is a 16-year-old homeschool graduate and student at Ivy Tech, who happens to be a standout in areas of martial arts.
Earlier this month, Lawson competed in the Arnold Sports Festival Martial Arts World Games. He was a 2-time champion and earn a gold medal in both sports of Sambo and Shuai Jiao. Lawson won the National Sambo Championship for ages 16-17 at 98+kg. Lawson was also able to compete in three exhibition matches.
The martial art Sambo has Russian origins, but the combat sports has gone international. Self defense without weapons is the meaning behind Sambo. The sport combines fighting and grappling with standing fighting techniques like kicking, knee strikes and punching.
Shuai Jiao pertains to ancient jacket wrestling style. This is a standup style that allows hip throws and leg sweeps, but there is no grappling on the ground.
Prior to the World Games, Lawson competed at the Great Lakes Open, a regional Sambo competition. He placed first in his division and received a gold medal in Sport Sambo.
All this success comes from countless time training. Lawson’s main coach is Joe Neely, along with Duran Sheets, Randall Miller and Sam Sheets at SOMBOJOE in Cincinnati.
He also trains with Coach Khetag Pliev at Drive MMA in Harrison, Ohio. Pliev, originally from North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, before his family immigrated to Canada, is a former Canadian Olympian who placed 10th in freestyle wrestling at the 2012 Olympic Summer Games. Lawson has trained throughout the tri-state area.
Not only has all the hard work paid off in these tournaments, but Lawson has the opportunity to compete overseas. The UK Delegation in Sambo has invited Lawson and his teammates from SOMBOJOE to travel to England next year to compete in a Sambo tournament representing the United States.
Lawson also keeps busy as an apprentice blacksmith with Thornfire Forge in Versailles under the direction of Master Smith Damon Hooten. He has been working as an apprentice for a year.
Lawson lives in Batesville with his mom and step-dad, Jennifer and Jeremy White. His father and step-mom, Aaron and Katie Springer, live in Indianapolis.
