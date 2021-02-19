Paige Ledford has been selected to play in the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Regional All-Star game. The Spring Classic between the East and West teams will be April 25 at Barr-Reeve High School.
Ledford is a senior at Jac-Cen-Del who averaged 14.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
"It is a great honor for Paige," JCD coach Scott Smith said. "HBCA represents Indiana basketball in a positive way and we are all happy with her selection to play for the East All Stars."
Mariah Day was the last Eagles player to play in the game, happening in 2019.
The regional teams are comprised of the top 12 vote-getters, who were selected from All-District honorees.
Players are listed in alphabetical order by first name:
EAST
• Addyson Kent — Jennings County
• Alana Striverson — Silver Creek
• Alexa McKinley — Columbus North
• Gracie Adams — Lanesville
• Jaclyn Emly — Silver Creek
• Jade Nutley — Madison Consolidated
• Jasmine Walker — Clarksville
• Karly Sweeney — Salem
• Katherine Benter — Brownstown Central
• Marissa Gasaway — Silver Creek
• Paige Ledford — Jac-Cen-Del
• Sydney Jaynes — Trinity Lutheran
• Zoe Zellers — Scottsburg
WEST
• Addison Ainscough — Barr-Reeve
• Amaya Thomas — Evansville Central
• Anya Friend — Bloomington South
• Aubrey Burgess — Linton-Stockton
• Haley Rose — Linton-Stockton
• Kalea Fleming — Loogootee
• Maycee Lange — Vincennes Lincoln
• Pa’Shence Walker — Martinsville
• Peyton Murphy — Evansville Memorial
• Rebekah Gordon — Heritage Hills
• Ryleigh Anslinger — Evansville Memorial
• Vanessa Shafford — Linton-Stockton
