Jac-Cen-Del senior Paige Ledford has earned another honor.
Ledford was one of the players selected to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls basketball players for 2020-21. These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60.
Ledford averaged 14.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. She finished her career as the school's all-time leader in rebounds (1052) and fourth in points (1262).
Two sessions of the 40th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Half of the 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m.). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).
Both sessions, which feature drills and games, are open to the public for an admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).
Coach Kristin Raker (Beech Grove) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2021 Top 60 staff: Vanita Golston (Hammond Noll), Scott Schoen (Silver Creek), Scott Smith (Jac-Cen-Del) and Kristi Ulrich (Penn).
Smith said he won't be able to attend because of a scheduling conflict.
The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top two scorers — Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll (31.7 ppg) and Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian (27.6) — along with 11 other senior standouts who averaged more than 20 ppg.
More than 20 of the Top 60 selectees have signed with Division I Universities, including nine that were featured on the 2020-21 cover of Hoosier Basketball Magazine. Four who are featured with action photos include Becki (Ball State), Wiggins (Michigan), Meg Newman, North Central (Marion) (Arizona State) and Jayla Smith, Lawrence North (Purdue).
The other D-1 pictured girls are Katie Burton, Fishers (St. Johns), Kaitlyn Costner, Penn (Ohio State), Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran (Butler), Trinity Thompson, Michigan City (Northern Kentucky) and Bridget Dunn, Carmel (Kent State) who is injured and cannot participate.
