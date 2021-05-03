RUSHVILLE - Baseball and softball for Rush County’s youth was welcomed back on a beautiful Saturday. Many youngsters from the county were not able to enjoy time on the baseball and softball fields last year due to the pandemic.
Rush County welcomed the games back in a big way on Saturday.
There’s not a better way to open the season than with a parade. Teams lined up at Pizza King and made their way to the diamonds.
Indy 500 Princess and RCHS graduate Hannah McGee was joined by fellow Princesses Alie Brown and Rachel Ploss in the lead car en route to the playing fields.
Once the teams arrived, player introductions for all the teams were announced. After the playing of the National Anthem, McGee threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Jamboree games were played throughout the late morning and afternoon.
A good crowd saw the return of these young athletes to the field. Now it is on to the regular season and evenings full of activity at the local fields.
