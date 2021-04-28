SHELBYVILLE - The Lions varsity golf team of Jacob Carroll, Jensen Smith, Sam Smith, Caleb Jessup, and Jack Laker fell to Shelbyville on Tuesday 173-183. The junior varsity squad of Cordell Fuller, Devin Richardson, Landen Conner, Logan Tressler, and Jensen Megee secured another victory, beating the Golden Bears 211-219.
“Tough loss. This was a winnable match and we just didn't get off to a good start. In a 9-hole match, we can't afford to take 3-4 holes to get things going. There just aren't enough holes left to make up 4-5 stroke deficits. We are starting to make some birdies, but we have to eliminate the double and triple bogeys....those are just round killers. It's early, and there's a lot of golf left, but this one definitely stings,” Coach Jon Bitner said.
Carroll led the Lions with a 44.
Sam Smith and Jessup both carded 45.
Jensen Smith had a 49 and Laker finished with 54.
On the JV side, Richardson shot a season best 49 and Megee scored a season best 60. Other scores included Fuller 53, Conner 53 and Tressler 56.
Rushville 175, Greenfield-Central 189
GREENFIELD - Coming off the first loss of the season, the Lion golfers bounced back with a 175-189 victory over Greenfield-Central at Hawk's Tail Golf Course. The junior varsity team fell in a close match 199-202.
Rushville's varsity is 5-1 on the year. The junior varsity is 4-2.
"Feels good to beat a team that has seemingly had our number over the past 4-5 years. Hawks Tail poses several challenges and the windy conditions (gusts of 35-40 mph) didn't help matters, yet several of the boys played well tonight," Bitner said. "Jacob Carrol posted a season best 40 and Jensen Smith got back to his average posting a 43. Sam Smith and Caleb Jessup rounded out the Lions' score carding 45 and 47 respectively."
"We have some down time this week, which is much needed, to continue honing our short game skills. We hope to be firing on all cylinders next week to take on a tough Richmond team on their home track. Should be an interesting match," Bitner added.
Jack Laker had a 60 to round out the varsity scores.
For the junior varsity, Devin Richardson scored a season and career best 44.
"Devin has made significant improvements this season and it's nice to see his hard work pay off," Coach Bitner said.
Other scores for the Lions included Conner 51, Fuller 53, Tressler 54 and Megee 66.
